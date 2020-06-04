Lakeland PBS

Travel Delays Begin Next Week For Annual Bridge Inspections In Bemidji

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 4 2020

MnDOT crews will begin annual bridge inspections starting next week in Bemidji. Motorists traveling in northwest Minnesota can expect travel delays.

Inspections will start on June 8th, and delays can be expected at the following locations:

Monday, June 8th near Highway 2B- Sorlie Bridge, East Grand Forks

Tuesday, June 9th near Highway 1- Oslo bridge. Single lane of traffic will be controlled by an automated traffic light or flagger.

Wednesday, June 10th near Highway 2- Kennedy Bridge, East Grand Forks. There will be lane reductions with minimal delays for motorists.

 

