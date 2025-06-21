Trans Athletes, MSHSL Agreement Discussed at Brainerd School Board Meeting

Discussion arose during last week’s Brainerd School Board meeting on transgender students and the district’s membership in the Minnesota State High School League, which is up for its annual renewal.

The Brainerd School District’s agreement with the MSHSL is a normal occurrence following every school year, but this year, a couple of parents took the seemingly routine discussion in another direction.

“I’d like to request the Brainerd School Board amend our participation in all Minnesota State High School League girls’ sports so that we would not allow any Brainerd girls’ sports team to participate against a team that has a biological male on it,” said Brainerd resident Sarah Carlson.

“Let’s take a lead in the Minnesota Section 8 sports teams and keep girls sports safe and equal,” added Brainerd resident Tina Herron.

Carlson cited this year’s state Class AAAA softball tournament, which saw Champlin Park—a team which featured a transgender athlete as its starting pitcher—take the crown.

“Teams within the Section 5AAAA were robbed of the opportunity to even compete because Champlin knocked them out,” Carlson said. “Namely, Rogers’ eighth grade phenom pitcher AnnaBelle Waldoch, who led her team to win state last year out of their section. She didn’t even get a chance to get back because of the unfair biological advantage Champlin Park had.”

The MSHSL has permitted transgender athletes to play since 2015. Its bylaws concerning Administration of Student Eligibility state, “In accordance with applicable state and federal laws, rules and regulations, the Minnesota State High School League allows participation for all students consistent with their gender identity or expression in an environment free from discrimination with an equal opportunity for participation in athletics and fine arts.”

Still, the parents who spoke at the Brainerd School Board meeting were adamant that transgender girls should not compete in girls’ sports.

“Biological males on average have physical advantages in terms of strength, speed, and endurance due to the testosterone and muscle mass development, especially after puberty,” Herron said. “Girls deserve a level playing field and a chance to win based on hard work, not biology.”

The league announced its intention to keep letting trans athletes compete earlier this year, and legislation to ban trans athletes in girls’ sports failed to pass the Minnesota House in March.

Although Carlson and Herron voiced their interest in adding a caveat to the MSHSL agreement for the 2025-26 school year, Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Peter Grant stated that while the subject could warrant discussion with the Central Lakes Conference and Section 8, it’s a separate talk from the school district’s agreement with the league.

“You really don’t have a choice to be a part of the league. Otherwise, you can’t participate,” he said. “Until it gets figured out in D.C. with Title IX, Minnesota is going to stay where they’re at. When we’re the host, though, we can determine what those criteria are going to be.”

The Brainerd School Board unanimously agreed to renew its agreement between the school district and the Minnesota State High School League for the 2025-26 school year.