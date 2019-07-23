Trampled By Turtles To Perform at Sanford Center

Trampled By Turtles with Frankie Lee, will perform at the Sanford Event Center on Friday, Nov. 15.

Doors to the concert opens at 7 p.m. and the performance starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, July 26. There will also be special online-only pre-sale on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with an exclusive password from the Jade Presents app.

You can buy your tickets at the Sanford Center Box Office, Ticketmaster, or Jadepresents.com