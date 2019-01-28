Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Train Strikes Vehicle North Of Little Falls, Nobody Injured

Anthony Scott
Jan. 28 2019
Leave a Comment

A train traveling south in Green Prairie Township struck a vehicle last night at approximately 6:06 p.m., luckily the man was able to exit his vehicle before the collision, and was not injured.

On January 27th, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle was hit by a train near Greyhound Road and 165th Street, approximately one mile north of Little Falls, MN in Green Prairie Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Kent Regelin of Little Falls, MN was traveling on the
railroad tracks north of 165th Street, alongside Greyhound Road when his vehicle got stuck. Regelin
was able to exit his vehicle on his own prior to it being hit by the southbound train.

Regelin was not injured, but he was arrested on suspicion of DWI, charges are pending with the Morrison County Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Sourcewell’s Innovation Funding to Award $500,000 in 2019

Morrison County Finds Predatory Offenders In Compliance

Northwoods Adventure: Zwilling Family In Little Falls Creates World Largest Ice Carousel

Two Men Being Pulled Over Toss Illegal Substance Out The Window

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Charles C said

So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More

Animkii Dewe'igan said

Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More

Great Job said

Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More

Hell. Yea said

They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More

Latest Story

Over 8,000 Attend Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Over 8,000 people attended this year’s Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Saturday, January 26. According to a release,
Posted on Jan. 28 2019

Latest Stories

Over 8,000 Attend Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Posted on Jan. 28 2019

BSU Men's Basketball Takes Win Over Minot State

Posted on Jan. 26 2019

BSU Women's Basketball Falls In Double OT To Minot State

Posted on Jan. 26 2019

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Falls To Eden Prairie

Posted on Jan. 26 2019

Bemidji Wrestling Hosts Anoka and Willmar

Posted on Jan. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.