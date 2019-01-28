Train Strikes Vehicle North Of Little Falls, Nobody Injured
A train traveling south in Green Prairie Township struck a vehicle last night at approximately 6:06 p.m., luckily the man was able to exit his vehicle before the collision, and was not injured.
On January 27th, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle was hit by a train near Greyhound Road and 165th Street, approximately one mile north of Little Falls, MN in Green Prairie Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Kent Regelin of Little Falls, MN was traveling on the
railroad tracks north of 165th Street, alongside Greyhound Road when his vehicle got stuck. Regelin
was able to exit his vehicle on his own prior to it being hit by the southbound train.
Regelin was not injured, but he was arrested on suspicion of DWI, charges are pending with the Morrison County Attorney’s Office.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More
Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More
Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More
They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More