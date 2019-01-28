Train Strikes Vehicle North Of Little Falls, Nobody Injured

A train traveling south in Green Prairie Township struck a vehicle last night at approximately 6:06 p.m., luckily the man was able to exit his vehicle before the collision, and was not injured.

On January 27th, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle was hit by a train near Greyhound Road and 165th Street, approximately one mile north of Little Falls, MN in Green Prairie Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Kent Regelin of Little Falls, MN was traveling on the

railroad tracks north of 165th Street, alongside Greyhound Road when his vehicle got stuck. Regelin

was able to exit his vehicle on his own prior to it being hit by the southbound train.

Regelin was not injured, but he was arrested on suspicion of DWI, charges are pending with the Morrison County Attorney’s Office.