Feb 11, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Train Passing Through Brainerd Catches on Fire

brainerd train fire resize

Brainerd firefighters noticed a train traveling through the city on Wednesday was on fire and worked to extinguish the flames. (Credit: Brainerd Fire Department)

A train caught fire on Wednesday as it was passing through Brainerd.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the situation involving a Burlington Northern Sante Fe railway engine around 10:30 in the morning.

Assistant Brainerd Fire Chief Dave Cox tells Lakeland News that while at the fire station, he saw the train on fire headed westbound. They were able to get the locomotive stopped near Cypress Drive, and after ensuring the conductor and engineer were out of the train, crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Cox said it appears some filters were on fire and that it was possibly caused by an electrical issue. The railroad crossing at SW 4th Street was closed for part of the day but has reopened.

