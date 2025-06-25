Jun 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Train Derails in Cass Lake Due to Powerful Winds from June 21 Storm

Cass County officials say powerful winds from the storm on Saturday forced five cars on a train to derail in Cass Lake.

The winds pushed the parked train to the east of the Cass Lake yard, causing the cars to derail just east of the Oak Avenue railroad crossing on the east end of Cass Lake.

The cars were reportedly empty, and there was no threat to public safety or the environment from this incident.

