Traffic Stop Near Bemidji Leads to Drug Bust

Justin OthoudtDec. 29 2022

Kenneth Triplett
Credit: Beltrami Co. Jail

A traffic stop near Bemidji, on U.S. Highway 71 South, led to a drug related arrest last Friday.

According to a press release from the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, on December 23rd, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet SUV belonging to 35-year-old, Kenneth Triplett. The vehicle was taken to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center, where a search was performed.

Officials located a cardboard box wrapped as a Christmas present in the vehicle’s cargo area, upon unwrapping the “present,” officials found approximately 8,138 grams of methamphetamine as well as three ounces of cocaine.

Items Seized Credit: Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force

According to the press release, law enforcement searched Triplett’s residence where they located two fire arms as well as evidence to suggest drug trafficking.

This seizure comes at the tail end of a record setting year for the PBTF, which brings the total amount of methamphetamine seizures to just over 25,000 grams (roughly 55 pounds). According to the PBTF, this is a 12,500% increase over the last ten years.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

