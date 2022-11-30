Traffic Stop Near Backus Leads to Drug Bust

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A traffic stop in Cass County led to a drug bust last Saturday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 26 at approximately 6:49 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in Pine River Township. With the assistance of a K9 during the search, 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle. The driver and suspect, Terry Foster, 60, of Backus, was then arrested on two charges. These charges included possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case. Formal charges are pending.

