Traffic Stop in Morrison County Leads to Drug Arrest

A traffic stop in Morrison County early Saturday morning has resulted in an arrest for first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a Morrison County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 10 in Bellevue Township, located north of Royalton, and observed indicators consistent with possible drug activity. A K-9 team was deployed, and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of about 58 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

The passenger in the vehicle, 48-year-old Thomas Sayers of Red Lake, was arrested on an outstanding felony drug warrant out of Beltrami County and is also facing pending charges for first-degree possession of a controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man, was released at the scene.