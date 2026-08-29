Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Aug 28, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming
Traffic Shift on Highway 197 in Bemidji Brings New Roundabout Into Use Monday
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
08-28-2026
News
Another Person Charged in Fatal 2-Vehicle Crash in Grand Rapids
08-28-2026
News
Minnesota AG Approves Sanford Health’s Merger With North Memorial Health
08-28-2026
News
Happy Dancing Turtle Helping Host ‘Community Climate Leaders’ Program
08-28-2026
Sports
BSU Women’s Soccer’s Season Opener vs. Missouri Western Ends in 0-0 Tie
Scroll To Top