Trading Post at Mille Lacs Indian Museum to Reopen
The Trading Post at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum is set to reopen tomorrow for the first time since being shut down in the spring due to the pandemic.
The museum portion of the center will remain closed, according to Minnesota Historical Society staff. But the trading post, which features many items made by local Native American artisans, will be back in business with a maximum capacity of 10 guests, or two families, that can shop at one time.
