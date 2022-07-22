Lakeland PBS

Body of Missing Brainerd Man Found Near Mississippi River

Tractor & Shed Caught On Fire In Wadena County

Hanky HazeltonJul. 21 2022

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in section 19 of Red Eye Township.

Steve Sebeka called 911 and reported his tractor was on fire and a nearby shed. The Sebeka Fire Department with the help of Menahga Fire Department, quickly arrived on scene and immediately extinguished the fire.

Unfortunately the tractor suffered a significant amount of damage, along with a planter
and pole shed.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

 

Hanky Hazelton

