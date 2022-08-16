Lakeland PBS

Tractor Fire Southeast of Wadena Results in Total Loss

Mary BalstadAug. 16 2022

A tractor fire in Section 22 of Wadena Township resulted in the total loss of the equipment and burned the owner’s hands this past weekend.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a fire on Saturday, August 13th at 4:16 a.m. When officials arrived on the scene, they saw a tractor that was fully engulfed in flames. The Verndale Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire, but the tractor appeared to be a total loss. No other buildings or farm equipment were damaged by the fire.

The owner of the tractor did sustain small burns on his hands. The report states that the owner, who is not named, tried to unhook a chopper from the tractor. After assessment from the Verndale Fire Department on the scene, he was cleared.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown.

