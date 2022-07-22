Lakeland PBS

Tractor and Shed Catch Fire in Wadena County Near Sebeka

Hanky HazeltonJul. 21 2022

A tractor and a shed were damaged by a fire on Tuesday in Wadena County near Sebeka.

At 11:35 AM, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a tractor fire northwest of Sebeka in section 19 of Red Eye Township.

Upon arrival, the Sebeka Fire Department, with help from the Menahga Fire Department, quickly extinguished the fire. The tractor suffered a significant amount of damage, along with a planter and a pole shed.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

