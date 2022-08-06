Toys For Kids Getting the Word Out at Crow Wing County Fair

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To help out kids in the southern Brainerd Lakes Region, the Marine Corps League Heartland Detachment started Toys for Kids. The local organization is at the Crow Wing County Fair to call on businesses and the public for donations.

The community service project is conducted annually during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. All the money raised stays in the community and helps out the kids in the region.

Each year, they give over 900 boys and girls gifts, all done through donations. The public can come in and drop off gifts for children or fill out a select list to where people can request a specific gift to give. They even have toy and coin drop stations all over Crow Wing County. If you can’t donate, they can always use an extra hand in helping out.

With cost of everything going up, Toys for Kids wants to help out in every way possible it can. Toy prices have been on the rise and are not getting any cheaper, which makes the demand for gift-giving higher. With more help and donations, Toys for Kids wants to help out more military and veteran families.

Next year will be the group’s 40-year anniversary, and with the tremendous support from the Brainerd Lakes Area, the organization will continue growing for the children.

If you or someone you know is looking to help out with a donation, you can send them a message by visiting their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today