“Toward Zero Deaths” Helps BSU Kick Off Alcohol Awareness Week

Emma HudziakOct. 20 2021

To kick off National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week at Bemidji State University, students and staff welcomed Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Kelly Johnson for a presentation that educated students on the effects of distracted driving.

Toward Zero Deaths Minnesota is a major sponsor for several of the NCAAW events that BSU has planned, of which today’s was on the long-term effects of distracted and impaired driving. Many students were able to preview a short video production called “Gone Too Soon” and listen in on a brief lecture given by Sgt. Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson says that unfortunately, being on the highways and roadways, he sees irresponsible driving daily. It is becoming worse and worse over this last year and through the year-and-a-half of the pandemic.

BSU partnered with Bemidji law enforcement and several other supporting organizations including BSU Criminal Justice Department, CJ Club, Social Work Department, Toward Zero Deaths Minnesota, the Minnesota State Patrol, Face It Together Bemidji, and many others.

Bemidji State University will be hosting many other events for NCAAW week. more information can be found on the school’s website.

By — Emma Hudziak

