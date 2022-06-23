Lakeland PBS

“Tour of Minnesota” Bicyclists Making Their Way Across the State

Lakeland News — Jun. 22 2022

A group of over 200 cyclists are traveling across central and northwestern Minnesota as part of the Tour of Minnesota Bike Tour, and their most recent stop was at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

The six-day route totals 325 miles and highlights points of interest along the trail, including local attractions, bike shops, and even medical centers. Participants new and old are continuing the roughly 50-year legacy of this bicycle vacation.

Other stops include Itasca State Park, Park Rapids, and Staples. The tour will end in Brainerd on Saturday, June 25th.

