Toughness Fueling Pierz Boys’ Wrestling’s 1st State Appearance in 9 Years

Pierz boys’ wrestling is firing on all cylinders right now, having won their last 19 matches en route to the program’s first state tournament appearance since 2017.

Pierz’s past three seasons all ended in similar fashion, where they fell to Grand Rapids in the Section 7AA semifinals. But the Pioneers have conquered the demons of year’s past, outscoring their first two section opponents 144-6 before taking out their boogeyman in the Thunderhawks.

“Everybody was so excited to make it, obviously,” said Pierz boys’ 139 lb. senior wrestler Carter Young. “We worked hard all year long for this, and I guess it paid off.”

“We knew we had match-ups where we could win and match-ups where we’re maybe losing,” added Brayden Melby, a 160 lb. boys’ senior wrestler. “But really, getting back there and getting it back is the main goal there, and that’s what we did.”

Pierz has showcased depth throughout the roster, as seven Pioneers will also be wrestling in the individual state tournament in the coming weeks. However, the performance on the mat is only part of the recipe for the team.

“I feel like we’re one of the best conditioned teams in the state,” stated Pierz wrestling head coach Skip Toops. “They show up to practice every single day, put the work in; there’s no excuses when they walk out there. This group is one of the toughest mentally groups I’ve ever coached. And they are phenomenal to have in the room, they’re phenomenal to have out on the mat.”

Pierz earned the 3-seed for the Class AA state tournament and will face Perham on Feb. 25. The Pioneers are ready and hopeful their 15th state tournament appearance will be a memorable one.

“The mentality in everybody going in there knowing we can win, knowing where you can wrestle and where you can get the best match-ups,” Melby said. “Win everything you can, you know?”

“We’re not going down there just to be down there,” added Toops. “We’re not just excited to be down there, we’re going down there to win, OK? And the message has been—ever since we won in the team section finals—we’ve got a lot more winning to do.”

In addition to the seven Pierz boys who will be competing in the boys’ individual state tournament, the Pioneers will also be sending senior Myah Held for the girls’ individual state tournament.