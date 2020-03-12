Lakeland PBS

Tough Defense Leads Red Lake Girls Basketball Back To State

Chaz MootzMar. 11 2020

The Red Lake girls basketball team is heading back to the state tournament after getting to St. Paul last year. However, things weren’t looking great for the Warriors early on as they had a 4-8 record at the start of January. Red Lake was able to turn their season around and are now hoping to make some noise at the state tournament.

The Warriors will play in the Class A quarterfinal game tomorrow morning at 11:00 A.M. Red Lake will play Minneota, who the Warriors lost to last year in the same state quarterfinal game.

