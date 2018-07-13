Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Tornadoes Touch Down In Beltrami County

Nathan Green
Jul. 12 2018
Despite funnel clouds and three confirmed tornado touchdowns, most of Beltrami County escaped severe damage from Wednesday night’s storms.

According to the National Weather Service, which spent the day assessing the damage, the winds from all three tornadoes ranged from 80 to 100 miles per hour. The maximum width of the storm path of the tornadoes ranged from 250 to 400 yards wide.

The damage in those areas included tree limbs that snapped and large poplar and pine trees that were uprooted. Beltrami County Emergency Management Director Chris Muller says that no injuries were reported and that all the areas impacted by the storms were rural, with no significant property damage reported.

The video above contains storm footage captured by residents of Beltrami County and includes tornadoes seen near Ponemah and Redby.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

