Tornadoes in Hubbard County Causes Storm Damage

The National Weather Service-Grand Forks has determined that the storm damage that took place in Hubbard County last week were caused by two tornadoes.

At 7:30 p.m., on August 7th, storms caused property damage across southern Hubbard County and the weather service found multiple weak funnels and brief EF-0 touchdown, which is described as weak tornadoes usually causing light damage to homes, about three miles away from Park Rapids.

About thirty minutes later, the storm began to move east towards Nevis and a EF-1 tornado was formed, the second weakest tornado which could have winds between 86- 110 mph.

There were no injuries reported with either of the two tornadoes.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency management encourages residents to monitor severe weather alerts and updates.

