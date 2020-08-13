Lakeland PBS

Tornadoes in Hubbard County Cause Storm Damage

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 13 2020

The National Weather Service-Grand Forks has determined that the storm damage that took place in Hubbard County last week was caused by two tornadoes.

At 7:30 p.m., on August 7th, storms caused property damage across southern Hubbard County. NWS found multiple weak funnels and brief EF-0 touchdown, which is described as weak tornadoes usually causing light damage to homes, about three miles away from Park Rapids.

About 30 minutes later, the storm began to move east towards Nevis and an EF-1 tornado was formed, the second-weakest classification of tornado, which can have winds between 86-110 miles per hour.

There were no injuries reported with either of the two tornadoes. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management encourages residents to monitor severe weather alerts and updates.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

697 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

332 New COVID-19 Cases, Six New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

State Reports 625 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths on Monday

556 New COVID-19 Cases and 4 New Deaths Reported Friday in MN

Latest Stories

697 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

"Safe Exchange Zone" Provides Safe Location For Child Custody And E-commerce Exchanges

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

NSIC Cancels All Sports Competition Through December 31st

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

Bemidji Parks and Recreation to Host Fishing Tournament

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

Nortech Systems Closing Manufacturing Plant in Merrifield

Posted on Aug. 13 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.