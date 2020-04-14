Tornado Drills Canceled in Crow Wing County For Severe Weather Awareness Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Every year, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the National Weather Service promote Severe Weather Awareness Week throughout Minnesota. The week highlights safety tips and emergency plans for severe weather, but this year, Crow Wing County officials will limit participation to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota experiences an average of 20 tornadoes per year. Typically during Severe Weather Awareness Week, tornado drills go into effect, but Crow Wing County officials decided to cancel the tornado drills at this time. To learn more about Severe Weather Awareness Week, you can visit crowwing.us.

