Tornado Damages Roof of Faith Bridge Church in Park Rapids

This past weekend, Faith Bridge Church in Park Rapids was damaged when an F1 tornado hit the roof of their facility.

On Saturday night, Pastor Jeff Lange received a phone call around midnight from his facilities manager that the Park Rapids Police Department and their patrol around the area had noticed some damage to the church. There was some heavy rain and wind that evening, but no alarm sound for a tornado watch.

Upon inspection, the roof of the church’s Family Life Center, which is also their gymnasium, had been torn off.

The members of Faith Bridge Church would like to give a special thank you to their community members, first responders, the Park Rapids Police Department, and the local fire department, as well as Minnesota Power, for cleanup and getting power restored.

