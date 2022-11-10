Lakeland PBS

Top-Seeded Pequot Lakes Volleyball Hoping to Bring Home First-Ever State Championship

Chaz MootzNov. 9 2022

Pequot Lakes volleyball has had a state-wide target on their back all season. The Patriots went 24-4 in the regular season and were ranked in the Class AA AP Poll all year long. Now, the Patriots have another target on their backs as they come into the Class AA State Tournament with the number one overall seed.

It wasn’t an easy path to return back to the Xcel Energy Center, as the Patriots won a 5-set thriller over Wadena-Deer Creek in the Section 6AA semifinal and defeated St. Cloud Cathedral 3-1 in the Section 6AA Championship.

The Patriots are making their school’s third-ever state tournament appearance and their second in four years, as Pequot Lakes got to the Class AA State Tournament in 2019. The Patriots will open up their 2022 state tournament journey with a match against unseeded Barnesville on Thursday, November 10th at 1:00 P.M. at the Xcel Energy Center.

By — Chaz Mootz

