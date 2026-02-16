Top Seed Warroad Boys’ Hockey Looking To Avenge Last Year’s Section Title Loss

Motivation comes in many forms, but sometimes the simplest is falling short of your goals.

Last year, the Warroad boys’ hockey season came to a screeching halt with a 3-2 loss in overtime of the Section 8A championship game to East Grand Forks. The Green Wave would go on to win the Class A state title.

“That’s the way Section 8 is—it’s tough every, every single year,” said head coach Jay Hardwick. “I think we’ve been in overtime in the section final maybe two or three years in a row [now].”

This season, the Warriors would suffer losses in two of their first three contests, albeit both of them ranked to ranked opponents, but would follow that up with a dominant seven-game winning streak where they outscored opponents 31-8. It was during that stretch where this year’s squad truly found their identity.

“We’re a really tight-knit, close group of guys,” said senior captain Broden Hontvet. “We like to be flashy when we can, and then we have a good [defense] who can stop plays. And then we’ve got two great goalies who can stop the puck when we need it. So, we just got a great team all-around, right?”

He continued, “And we got the guys who aren’t very flashy but will get the puck out when we need. And then we got guys who can score and guys who can make great passes and guys who can kill penalties. So we got it all.”

Even with the postseason beginning on Tuesday, and all the roles they have filled on their roster, there are still things Warroad would like to improve.

“Being focused every game,” stated junior forward Gavin Andersen. “Some games we have really good [focus] and some games we don’t. But being focused is a big thing. And getting pucks out in F3 is a big thing of our game, so having all those aspects.”

Warroad would finish the season by going 8-1-1 over their final 10 games, earning them the top seed in the Section 8A tournament for the second year in a row but this time with the motivation of last year’s loss fueling the run—even if they aren’t openly admitting it.

“It’s one of those things where it’s there, but you don’t really talk about [it],” said Hardwick. “I think it drives the kids. It drives me.”

“You definitely got to think about it,” said Hontvet. “You got a chip on your shoulder, right? We were one step away from getting to that state tournament, right? And so it’s just motivation for this year to get back to where we were at a couple years ago, and that’s where we gotta get back to. That’s the goal.”

“We have a little fire in our stomach, training over the summer,” added Andersen. “Just training and coming to practice every day focused. And that’s our end goal, to beat them and win the state championship.”

Warroad boys’ hockey begins their bid for a 26th state tournament appearance Tuesday, Feb. 17 when they host Park Rapids. The Warriors went 6-0 in section games during the regular season.