Top NFPB Bull Rider & Staples Local Dalton Wells to Compete at Nimrod Labor Day Bull Bash

The Nimrod Labor Day Bull Bash returns this weekend, and local bull rider Dalton Wells is competing in the three-day event.

Wells is currently ranked fourth nationally heading into the final weeks of the National Federation of Professional Bull Riders season. The Staples native has four wins in the last two months, including at the Kandiyohi County Fair in Willmar on August 7.

He joins other top-ranked NFPB riders at the Bull Bash, which will run August 29-31 at 25612 CR-12 in rural Sebeka, about two miles east of Nimrod.