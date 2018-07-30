Too Soon to Forget
August 16 at 8pm
Many people think Alzheimer’s is a disease that only affects older adults, but that’s not always true. When this disease strikes before the age of 65, it’s considered “younger onset” Alzheimer’s. This film takes an in-depth look at the particulars of this disease, and features nine families from a variety of backgrounds who share their stories and common experiences.
