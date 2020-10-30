Tomorrow Marks Four Years Since Jeremy Jourdain Went Missing In Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tomorrow will mark four years since anyone has seen Jeremy Jourdain. Jourdain was last seen at a Halloween party at the Washington Avenue Apartments in Bemidji. Jourdain was seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

Since Jourdain’s disappearance the Bemidji Police Department along with tribal, county, state and federal law enforcement have worked together on this case. In the last year, the Bemidji Police Department has completed six canine searches on both public and private properties. Searches included the use of two to five canine teams working multiple days and included searches on both water and land.

With more than 200 follow-up investigations, this case is still active and the police department has continued to follow up on information that they have received from tips and conducting interviews.

The Bemidji Police Department has been working with NCMEC who has distributed flyers and videos at gas pumps throughout the United States. The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department worked to place Jourdain’s photo on a billboard along with Damon Boyd’s to bring awareness that they are both still missing. This billboard is along Highway 2 between Bemidji and Cass Lake.

If you have information about the disappearance of Jeremy Jourdain you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

