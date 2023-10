Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, November 4 at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join music icon Tommy Emmanuel as he hits the stage in an explosion of country, rock, blues and bluegrass Watch as Tommy and his amazing guests light up the stage with a mix of his original music and interpretations of timeless classics.