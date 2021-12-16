Lakeland PBS

Tom Welle Leaves Legacy and Impact on Bemidji Community

Emma HudziakDec. 15 2021

Many will gather for memorial mass Thursday at St. Philips Catholic Church in Bemidji for their last visitation with Tom Welle, a loved father, friend, and husband.

Tom Welle

Tom Welle, who was president of First National Bank Bemidji for 30 years and was chairman of the board until his death, had been battling with prostate cancer for a while. Last Thursday on December 9th is when Welle had peacefully passed away surrounded by his wife and immediate family.

Welle was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and grew up in Roseville with his parents and brothers. Welle was the oldest out of six boys. He developed a love for the northwoods at his family cabin located on Lake Beltrami, where he enjoyed both hunting and fishing activities. Hugh Welle, a long-time business partner and cousin of Tom, shared that he was quite acquainted with Bemidji and everything about it.

Welle graduated from Bemidji State University in 1972 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance. Welle started off as an auditor for Bremer Bank in St. Paul and eventually moved to a branch located in Brainerd. From there, he was promoted to president of Bremer Bank in International Falls. But in 1985, Welle’s family lured him away from International Falls to Bemidji to join First National Bank.

Though Welle was well-known for his financial success at First National Bank Bemidji, what made him enjoy his career the most was his relationships with his customers, co-workers, and the community he served. Welle was on the boards of multiple non-profits and service-based organizations, including Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, North Country Memorial Hospital, BSU Foundation, Lakeland PBS, and MN Bankers Association.

Welle was both a dedicated father and husband and a very loyal friend. Hugh Welle shared that Tom was a very diversified banker, and he always challenged his kids and grandkids to be the best they could be. As a leader, and as a manager of people, Hugh said he had high expectations, where he would say “don’t goof up,” and that he had a way about him to get the best out of people.

Tom Welle will be missed by many within the Bemidji community.

By — Emma Hudziak

