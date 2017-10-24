DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Breaking News
UPM To Layoff 150 Grand Rapids Employees

Tom Hanson Examines President Trump’s Foreign Policy

Clayton Castle
Oct. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

It’s almost been a year since the election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States. On Monday night, the Gordon Rosenmeier Board for State and Local Government examined the foreign policy of President Trump so far with guest speaker and foreign policy expert Tom Hanson. Hanson is a former U.S. Foreign Service Officer with the State Department and said that North Korea is the number one issue facing America from a foreign policy standpoint.

The idea of stirring things up before negotiating, Hanson said, is detailed in President Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal,” President Trump’s negotiating tactics are also being used in his bi-lateral foreign policy approach, as opposed to President Obama’s multi-lateral approach.

As for the greatest threat facing the United States in terms of foreign policy, it’s the growing rhetoric surrounding nuclear war.

Hanson also presented this time last year, but he has seen fundamental differences in the political landscape since then. He says that being aware of the changing political, economic, and technological landscape is what he wants the attendees to take away from the lecture.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice To Speak In Brainerd

Former U.S. Diplomat Thomas Hanson Discusses Foreign Policy

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Pat hess said

What lakes does this involve. Will owners receive any money. How soon does this... Read More

Cindy said

I think the school board made the right decision...it says simply...we don't do... Read More

Latest Story

United Way Of Bemidji Area Pays Tribute To Five Women Community Leaders

The who’s who of women leaving a lasting impression in the community and about 100 others filled the room at Bemidji State University’s Beaux
Posted on Oct. 24 2017

Latest Stories

United Way Of Bemidji Area Pays Tribute To Five Women Community Leaders

Posted on Oct. 24 2017

Northwoods Adventure: TrekNorth Mountain Bike Team

Posted on Oct. 24 2017

Hess Brothers

Posted on Oct. 24 2017

BSU Falls to Air Force 4-1

Posted on Oct. 24 2017

Retina LaValla

Posted on Oct. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.