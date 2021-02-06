Tom Brady’s Connection to Small Minnesotan Town

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As Tom Brady gears up for his 10th Super Bowl trip, it might not catch many catch Minnesotans off-guard. It’s the trips he took when he was younger that might.

Brady’s mom, Galynn Brady, was born in Browerville, MN. She would take him, along with her other children, back to her stomping grounds for their summers. Paul “Pickle” Johnson, Galynn’s nephew, says people in Browerville know all about Tom Brady, his first cousin, and his connection to the community. In the town’s lone café hangs a jersey with the number 12, one that’s become synonymous in the NFL with Brady.

