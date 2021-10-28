Todd Axtell, St. Paul Police Chief and Brainerd High Graduate, Not Seeking New Term

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says he will not seek reappointment when his term expires in June of 2022.

The 53-year-old Axtell is a 1988 graduate of Brainerd High School and was named police chief for St. Paul in the summer of 2016. He has worked for the St. Paul Police Department for 27 years.

He said in a Facebook post that his time leading the St. Paul Police Department was his greatest honor, but that he knows it’s time to move on to serve the community in a different manner. Axtell did not specify what is next for his future.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today