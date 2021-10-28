Lakeland PBS

Todd Axtell, St. Paul Police Chief and Brainerd High Graduate, Not Seeking New Term

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2021

Todd Axtell

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell says he will not seek reappointment when his term expires in June of 2022.

The 53-year-old Axtell is a 1988 graduate of Brainerd High School and was named police chief for St. Paul in the summer of 2016. He has worked for the St. Paul Police Department for 27 years.

He said in a Facebook post that his time leading the St. Paul Police Department was his greatest honor, but that he knows it’s time to move on to serve the community in a different manner. Axtell did not specify what is next for his future.

