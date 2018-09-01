Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

To Feed An Army At The State Fair

Josh Peterson
Aug. 31 2018
With over 1.9 million people who attend the fair, some of those who attend are members of the 4-H program, and when it comes to feeding that army, strategic planning is involved when providing healthy meals that are not on a stick. With a fast-paced atmosphere, the key is to stay positive and have a lot of fun.

While the main dining hall is located in the 4-H building on the northeast side of the fairgrounds, a majority of the planned meals have to be boxed, packed, and trucked to the opposite end of the fairgrounds three times a day, every day of the fair.

The meals have become popular with 4-H members that are showing animals in the barns because of the convenience and pure goodness of the food.

For 39 years, Dede Hard, who is the 4-H Food Service Head, has been the commander of this army, and despite the stress, it’s a labor of love.

With lines that wrap around the barns on the fairgrounds, kids keep coming back for more, meaning continued planning for another meal to feed an army.

The meals are exclusively for 4-H members and their families. Over the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair, the 4-H food service kitchen will produce over 30 thousand meals.

Josh Peterson
