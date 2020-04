Click to print (Opens in new window)

Because of the coronavirus and the lack of income for many, Minnesota attorney services want to remind the community that criminals are taking this opportunity to capitalize on COVID-19 scams.

It’s important to know that if you are planning on receiving any COVID-19 assistance money through the IRS, you should set up direct deposit.

