Time Change For Bemidji Trump Visit, City Approves Police Mutual Aid Agreement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

President Donald Trump’s upcoming September 18th visit to Bemidji has changed its time. It is now planned for 6 PM, with doors opening at 3 PM.

The event is being pushed back two hours from its original scheduling and will still be held at Bemidji Aviation Services. The change seems to be the result of added stops on Trump’s “Great American Comeback” tour, which now includes Fayetteville, North Carolina and Mosinee, Wisconsin.

The event is being scheduled the same day as former Vice President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to the state. Details about Biden’s planned visit have not yet been released.

On Monday, the Bemidji City Council voted to allow Bemidji law enforcement to enter into a mutual aid agreement in preparation for Trump’s upcoming visit. The Bemidji Police Department was requesting permission to work with other law enforcement agencies for public safety needs during the rally. The motion passed unanimously, and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin spoke to the council to explain its importance.

The Bemidji Police Department also sent a press release today reminding people that according to orders from Governor Walz, face masks and social distancing are currently required.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today