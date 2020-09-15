Lakeland PBS

Time Change For Bemidji Trump Visit, City Approves Police Mutual Aid Agreement

Lakeland News — Sep. 15 2020

President Donald Trump’s upcoming September 18th visit to Bemidji has changed its time. It is now planned for 6 PM, with doors opening at 3 PM.

The event is being pushed back two hours from its original scheduling and will still be held at Bemidji Aviation Services. The change seems to be the result of added stops on Trump’s “Great American Comeback” tour, which now includes Fayetteville, North Carolina and Mosinee, Wisconsin.

The event is being scheduled the same day as former Vice President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to the state. Details about Biden’s planned visit have not yet been released.

On Monday, the Bemidji City Council voted to allow Bemidji law enforcement to enter into a mutual aid agreement in preparation for Trump’s upcoming visit. The Bemidji Police Department was requesting permission to work with other law enforcement agencies for public safety needs during the rally. The motion passed unanimously, and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin spoke to the council to explain its importance.

The Bemidji Police Department also sent a press release today reminding people that according to orders from Governor Walz, face masks and social distancing are currently required.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Officials Report Total COVID-19 Deaths Now at 18

Brainerd City Council Meetings to Reopen to the Public For First Time Since March

Bemidji, Brainerd Firefighters Among Those in MN to Combat Oregon Wildfires

Good Samaritan Society Finding Ways to Let Residents Visit with Family

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.