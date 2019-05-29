Lakeland PBS
Tim Hortons Closes In Bemidji And Brainerd

May. 29 2019

Tim Hortons restaurants in Bemidji and Brainerd have closed. The Canadian-based chain that specializes in coffee and donut items has struggled in the United States Marketplace, and all of its Twin Cities locations closed earlier this month.

On Tuesday, customers of the Bemidji restaurant were greeted with a sign saying it was closed effective that day. The Bemidji store had opened in September of 2017. Attempted to reach store management for comment were unsuccessful. Tim Hortons in Brainerd opened in the early part of 2017, and it also closed Tuesday, following the recent closures of other outstate restaurants in St. Cloud and International Falls.

The Tim Hortons chain has been very successful in Canada, but according to data from the management consulting company Technomic, Tim Hortons’ US sales have fallen by 17 percent since 2015.

