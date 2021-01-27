Tiger at MN Animal Sanctuary Tests Positive for COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An animal sanctuary in Minnesota says a number of its big cats have recovered from COVID-19.

Sabrina, a 21-year-old female tiger, tested positive earlier this month, while a number of other tigers, lions, and cougars showed symptoms of the disease. However, The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone says that all animals are now healthy again.

The facility believes they were infected by a caretaker who did not have COVID-19 symptoms. The sanctuary is not open to the public.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today