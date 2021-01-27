Tiger at MN Animal Sanctuary Tests Positive for COVID-19
An animal sanctuary in Minnesota says a number of its big cats have recovered from COVID-19.
Sabrina, a 21-year-old female tiger, tested positive earlier this month, while a number of other tigers, lions, and cougars showed symptoms of the disease. However, The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone says that all animals are now healthy again.
The facility believes they were infected by a caretaker who did not have COVID-19 symptoms. The sanctuary is not open to the public.
