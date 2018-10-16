Tickets On Sale For Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast

The United Way of Bemidji is inviting everyone to participate in their annual Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast. The event is a partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University. It will be held on October 25th, 2018 at Bemidji State University in the Beaux Arts Ballroom from 8:30 in the morning to 10. Doors will open at 8am.

As a growing global force of over 70,000 women, Women United was formed to inspire, educate, and engage women to become actively involved in leadership, philanthropy, volunteerism, and advocacy in support of their local United Way. Women United is a group of community-minded women who provide the opportunities and support it takes to build successful lives through United Way’s building blocks of Health, Income, Education, and Basic Needs.

Awards will be given to nominated women who bring passion, expertise and resources needed to make an impact in the Bemidji community. The event will highlight women who have made a difference in the Bemidji area by giving of their time, talents, and/or gifts. All community members are encouraged to nominate a deserving woman in the Bemidji area.

Tickets are $20 and available at the door, or in advance at Lueken’s North or South, or at the United Way office. Men and women are encouraged to attend. A full table of 8 can be purchased for $160.

The Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast is sponsored by First National Bank Bemidji, Sanford Health, Amity Graphics, Paul Bunyan Communications, Widseth Smith Nolting, We Love Messes, Bemidji Area Business Women and Bemidji State University.

All proceeds from the Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast support the 2018 United Way of Bemidji Area campaign for the community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBemidji.org or call the United Way office at (218) 444-8929.