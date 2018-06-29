Thunderstorm in Bemidji Leaves Thousands Without Power

A severe thunderstorm struck the Bemidji area this morning around 9 a.m., and Beltrami Electric Cooperative has more than 5000 members without power. This storm has affected the northern part of the cooperative’s service area with the most severe damage in the Waskish, Kelliher, Red Lake and Redby areas.

In a statement released from the Beltrami Electric Cooperative they said, “We urge the public to be safe and stay away from any downed power lines. Contact us if you see power lines down. Due to the extensive damage in our area, with numerous broken poles, it will take some time to get power restored.”

Crews have been working since the storm hit early this morning and will continue to work until all power has been restored. Crews are addressing hazardous and dangerous conditions first and will be working on restoring power to the large feeder lines, to restore power to the largest amount of people as quickly as possible.

If Beltrami Electric Cooperative members are still without power this afternoon, they are encouraged to report their outage again because the cooperative does not know yet the extent of all the damages. In the event when the main feeder lines are restored, there is still a chance a member could be without power.

Members may report an outage by calling 218-444-2540 or 800-955-6083, or through the cooperative’s SmartHub app on their phone, computer or tablets. Members may also sign up for outage texting by going to the Beltrami Electric Cooperative website at www.beltramielectric.com

Updates will be posted on the cooperative’s Facebook page and members may view our real-time outage map on our website.