A new art exhibit titled “Through the Darkness: Painted Hope” opened today at Bemidji State University.

BSU students gathered in the Talley Gallery on Wednesday to view BSU alumnus and illustrator Nicholas Jackson’s fantasy paintings and prints.

The show will run from January 19 to February 11.

