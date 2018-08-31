Thrills And Chills At The State Fair’s Mighty Midway

All for the price of admission, you can have high flying adventures that will leave you screaming for more. The Minnesota State Fair’s Mighty Midway offers thrills and chills, along with so much more.

This year, seven new rides were added between the Mighty Midway and Kidway, and three of those rides are the only ones of their kind in North America. The decision to find the latest thrills can be a challenge.

One of those first-of-its-kind rides arrived fresh of the boat from Italy. The Haunted Castle Dark Ride is the largest traveling haunted attraction of its kind, filled with animated spooks, sounds and lights.

Another new ride is Downdraft, where riders get to ride airwaves in a supersonic spin. Even for those who frequent the midway, it’s always fun to try something new.

With a full weekend of fair fun still available, the Mighty Midway is sure to leave you reeling and screaming.

Other new rides include Rock Star, Super Frisbee, and the Twin Flip. The Mighty Midway is open from 10:00 am until midnight each day of the fair.