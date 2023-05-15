Three-Year-Old Child Attacked by Dog North of Cass Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A three-year-old child was sent to a Fargo hospital after being attacked by a dog over the weekend north of Cass Lake.

According to the press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on May 11 at approximately 9:42 a.m., area law enforcement responded to a report of an injured child. Officers arrived at the 17000 block of Mission Road southeast in Ten Lake Township. They learned that the three-year-old child and her mother were playing in the backyard when a dog came into their yard. The dog then attacked the child.

The victim sustained severe injuries from the attack. Emergency personnel transported the child to Cass Lake Indian Health Service for treatment. The child was then flown to a Fargo hospital.

Law enforcement did locate the dog that attacked the child. Animal control took the dog into custody. Disposition is pending.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Animal Control and Leech Lake Ambulance assisted with the case.

