Jun 11, 2024

Three Vehicles Collide at Intersection of Highways 71 and 197 in Bemidji

Three vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 197 in Bemidji earlier today.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports at around 3:20 p.m., a Subaru and a Ram pickup were southbound on Highway 71 while a GMC Envoy was heading west on Highway 197. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The drivers are described as a a 69-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, and a 77-year-old man, all from Bemidji. No reports of any deaths have been made, and names of the drivers have not yet been released.

