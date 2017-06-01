Three-Vehicle Crash Sends Three To The Hospital
Three people were injured in Brainerd after a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
The Baxter Police Department says that the crash happened shortly after 3:00pm on Highway 371 at Wise Road.
North Memorial Ambulance transported all Eileen E. Lindsey, 76, of Nisswa, Dean D. Helgeson, 69, of Bemidji and his passenger Karen L. Valentine, 69, of Bemidji to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center after the crash.
The third driver, Bruce A. Tabor, 61 of Ironton was not injured.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More
Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More
That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More