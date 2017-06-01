Three-Vehicle Crash Sends Three To The Hospital

Three people were injured in Brainerd after a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The Baxter Police Department says that the crash happened shortly after 3:00pm on Highway 371 at Wise Road.

North Memorial Ambulance transported all Eileen E. Lindsey, 76, of Nisswa, Dean D. Helgeson, 69, of Bemidji and his passenger Karen L. Valentine, 69, of Bemidji to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center after the crash.

The third driver, Bruce A. Tabor, 61 of Ironton was not injured.