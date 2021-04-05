Three Survive Cold Waters After Canoe Capsized in Lake Marquette
On Friday, April 2, at about 3:08 p.m., ambulance personnel transported three individuals to the Sanford Emergency Department to receive treatment for hypothermia after they capsized their canoe on Lake Marquette.
All three individuals were wearing personal flotation devices (PFD), which allowed them to make it back to shore safely. The individuals were treated and released from the Sanford Emergency Department.
In a release, Beltrami County Sheriff Beitel states, “This scenario ended well. Some unfortunately don’t. Cold water can kill.”
The Sheriff’s Office Boat and Water Patrol is reminding all boaters to wear their PFD’s at all times.
