May 20, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Three Seats on Bemidji City Council Up for Election as Candidates Begin Filing

The three seats up for election are Ward 2, Ward 4, and the At-Large seat. The incumbents are Josh Peterson in Ward 2, Emilie Rivera in Ward 4, and Audrey Thayer in the At-Large position. The filing period opened yesterday and runs to June 2.

 

The three candidates who have filed for the elections so far are Peterson in Ward 2, Thayer for the At-Large position, and former City Council member Ron Johnson, who is also seeking the At-Large position.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

red lake nation logo sqk

05-20-2026

Education & Government

Red Lake Nation Holds Election for Tribal Chairman

lynch sqk

05-20-2026

Education & Government

Kimberly Lynch Named Interim President of Central Lakes College

gavel court trial 16x9

05-20-2026

Crime

Lavern Kauffman Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case

flanders fire trees burned update tuesday

05-19-2026

Education & Government

Origin Point Found for Flanders Fire Near Crosslake, Now 95% Contained