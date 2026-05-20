Three Seats on Bemidji City Council Up for Election as Candidates Begin Filing

The three seats up for election are Ward 2, Ward 4, and the At-Large seat. The incumbents are Josh Peterson in Ward 2, Emilie Rivera in Ward 4, and Audrey Thayer in the At-Large position. The filing period opened yesterday and runs to June 2.

The three candidates who have filed for the elections so far are Peterson in Ward 2, Thayer for the At-Large position, and former City Council member Ron Johnson, who is also seeking the At-Large position.