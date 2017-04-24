Three People Sentenced For Heroin Distribution Conspiracy

Three individuals from Minnesota have been sentenced to prison in connection with a large-scale heroin distribution ring in the Bemidji and Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Raymond K. Walker, 30, of Minneapolis, was the leader of the operation and supplied large quantities of heroin throughout the Bemidji area and Red Lake Indian Reservation. Walker conspired with Luis Manuel Martinez, 30, and Miranda Jo Morrison, 26, of Hines, MN, to “distribute heroin and collect thousands of dollars in illegal drug money on behalf of the conspiracy,” according to a release from Acting United States Attorney Gregory G. Booker.

Walker was sentenced to 132 months of prison with five years of supervised release, Martinez was sentenced to 17 months of prison with three months of supervised release, and Morrison was sentenced to 40 months of prison with five years of supervised release. All were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

According to court documents, between July 29, 2015 and August 20, 2015, the three individuals conspired to distribute more than 256 grams of heroin throughout the Bemidji area. Morrison was arrested after an $8,000 transaction. During the arrest, $12,000 was seized from her vehicle. Days after the arrest, 2.19 kilograms of heroin were also found in the vehicle after a federal search warrant.

The investigation was conducted by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Red Lakes Department of Public Safety, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.