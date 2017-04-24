DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Former BSU Football Coach Tesch and BSU Reach Agreement

Three People Sentenced For Heroin Distribution Conspiracy

Clayton Castle
Apr. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

Three individuals from Minnesota have been sentenced to prison in connection with a large-scale heroin distribution ring in the Bemidji and Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Raymond K. Walker, 30, of Minneapolis, was the leader of the operation and supplied large quantities of heroin throughout the Bemidji area and Red Lake Indian Reservation. Walker conspired with Luis Manuel Martinez, 30, and Miranda Jo Morrison, 26, of Hines, MN, to “distribute heroin and collect thousands of dollars in illegal drug money on behalf of the conspiracy,” according to a release from Acting United States Attorney Gregory G. Booker.

Walker was sentenced to 132 months of prison with five years of supervised release, Martinez was sentenced to 17 months of prison with three months of supervised release, and Morrison was sentenced to 40 months of prison with five years of supervised release. All were found guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

According to court documents, between July 29, 2015 and August 20, 2015, the three individuals conspired to distribute more than 256 grams of heroin throughout the Bemidji area. Morrison was arrested after an $8,000 transaction. During the arrest, $12,000 was seized from her vehicle. Days after the arrest, 2.19 kilograms of heroin were also found in the vehicle after a federal search warrant.

The investigation was conducted by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Red Lakes Department of Public Safety, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

 

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Arrested And Charged With Child Solicitation

City Of Bemidji Announces Summer Road Construction Projects

Northwoods Adventure: Exploring Area Trails

Investigators Find ‘Items Of Interest’ Connected To Death Of Terry Brisk

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

Former BSU Football Coach Tesch and BSU Reach Agreement

Bemidji State University and previous BSU football coach Jeff Tesch on Monday, April 24, 2017, jointly issued the following statement at the
Posted on Apr. 24 2017

Recently Added

Former BSU Football Coach Tesch and BSU Reach Agreement

Posted on Apr. 24 2017

No Ruling In Competency Hearing For Jacob Kinn

Posted on Apr. 24 2017

Measles Outbreak In Hennepin County Now At 20

Posted on Apr. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.