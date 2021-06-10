Three People Injured in Three-Vehicle Brainerd Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three people have been injured after a three-car collision outside of Paul Bunyan Land Amusement Park on Tuesday, June 8. The crash took place at Highway 18 by Thorson Road in Crow Wing County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Lincoln Navigator and Chevy Equinox were westbound on Highway 18 as the Buick LeSabre was eastbound. The Navigator was stopped to turn on Paul Bunyan. The Equinox struck the Navigator from behind and pushed it into the eastbound lane of Highway 18 where it was struck head-on by the LeSabre.

One of the people involved in the accident, 73-year-old Geraldine Katherine Villnow of Brainerd, was airlifted to Northern Memorial Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. She was driving the 2005 Buick LeSabre.

The driver of the 2005 Lincoln Navigator, Jodi Ann Calkins, 57, of Deerwood, was taken to Cuyuna Range Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2013 Chevy Equinox, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Bernice Sanvig of Crosby, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a health care facility.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today