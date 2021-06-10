Lakeland PBS

Three People Injured in Three-Vehicle Brainerd Crash

Betsy Melin — Jun. 10 2021

Three people have been injured after a three-car collision outside of Paul Bunyan Land Amusement Park on Tuesday, June 8. The crash took place at Highway 18 by Thorson Road in Crow Wing County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Lincoln Navigator and Chevy Equinox were westbound on Highway 18 as the Buick LeSabre was eastbound. The Navigator was stopped to turn on Paul Bunyan. The Equinox struck the Navigator from behind and pushed it into the eastbound lane of Highway 18 where it was struck head-on by the LeSabre.

One of the people involved in the accident, 73-year-old Geraldine Katherine Villnow of Brainerd, was airlifted to Northern Memorial Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. She was driving the 2005 Buick LeSabre.

The driver of the 2005 Lincoln Navigator, Jodi Ann Calkins, 57, of Deerwood, was taken to Cuyuna Range Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 2013 Chevy Equinox, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Bernice Sanvig of Crosby, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was not taken to a health care facility.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Faces Child Care Shortage

Brainerd Man Sentenced to Prison for Poaching on Red Lake Reservation

Two Dead, Two Injured in Itasca County Crash

Crossing Arts Alliance to Present Annual “Salute To The Arts”

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.